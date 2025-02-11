Volunteers distribute food, clothes at Denver apartment complex impacted by immigration raids

DENVER — Volunteers gathered on Monday to distribute food and clothes to tenants living in a Denver apartment complex impacted by immigration raids.

The distribution event at Cedar Run Apartments was organized after volunteers said they received concerning messages about how some tenants were doing after last week's federal immigration operation at the complex.

"We got lots of messages that people were sheltering in their apartments and not coming out, and they were hungry," Candice Marley, a volunteer, said. "That was a call to us to get as much food as we could together, to get to everyone living here."

Denver7 Food distribution event at Cedar Run Apartments

Marley and other volunteers set up right outside the apartment complex with boxes of food and clothing.

"We just rallied everybody and mostly pulled from a food bank. We were able to pick up a whole truckload of food this morning," she said. "We just went around and walked around and said, 'We are offering free food and other items today. Whatever is left, we will bag or box up, and we will leave at doors.'"

Dana Miller, another volunteer at the distribution event, told Denver7 she decided to participate to make someone else's day a bit better.

"It's for our own health, as well as as the folks who we are helping," Miller said. "Probably each one of the people that came today may have a different story and maybe thinking different things, but hopefully they got some extra food to eat, some extra clothes to wear, and some support, and knowing that there are people out here that care about them."