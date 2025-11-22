Volunteer driver shortage leaves lifeline for northern Coloradans in need

LOVELAND, Colo. — For nearly two decades, Bill Hughes has spent one morning each week behind the wheel for SAINT Volunteer Transportation — giving rides to seniors, veterans and people with disabilities in Loveland and Fort Collins.

“I’ve been driving for SAINT for 19 years,” Hughes said. “I’m very fortunate to still be able to drive. A lot of people can’t, and to help keep their lives a little more normal, a little more independent… there’s a lot of gratification in that.”

SAINT provides free transportation to medical appointments, grocery stores and social outings.

“Doctor’s appointments, grocery shopping, just getting out to lunch with some friends — we don’t judge about the reasons or where they want to go,” Hughes said.

For riders, the service often becomes more than a lift to their destination.

“They’re wonderful people, and each one has his own story, a little bit of a setback here or there, and they can’t get themselves around town anymore,” Hughes said. “Any alternative is going to cost them a lot of money or be an inconvenience to a relative that has to work. We’re there to help them.”

Denver7 SAINT volunteers typically work about 4 hours, one day per week.

Last year, SAINT’s more than 100 volunteer drivers delivered more than 20,000 rides. Hughes estimates he provides “about 250 to 300 rides a year,” averaging 6 or 7 rides during his half‑day shift.

But lately, demand has outpaced driver availability.

“We always need more drivers,” Hughes said.

Executive Director Jenna Robinson said transportation is “top three in needs” nationally for older adults — and the rising number of seniors in Colorado is making that need more urgent.

“We’re seeing a much larger aging demographic in the next 10 years than we’ve seen previous, and so the need for transportation is just going to be that much greater,” she said.

In October, SAINT recorded its highest monthly ride total in Loveland in years — and its highest number of turn‑downs.

“The largest reason we can’t offer that ride is because of driver availability, which is not enough volunteers,” Robinson said.

Pre‑pandemic, SAINT provided more than 30,000 rides annually.

“It’s not like those people just disappeared and there’s no need anymore,” Robinson said. “It’s really volunteer capacity. We are unbelievably thankful for every volunteer.”

Robinson said what happens between pick‑up and drop‑off is just as important as the transportation itself.

“The main heart of SAINT is not the ride, it is what happens on the way,” she said. “That’s really the service we offer — connection.”

For riders like Jeff Parsons, the connection is what keeps him calling.

“When you see who pulls up to pick you up, you just wave, hop in the car, and they take you where you need to go, and you have a conversation,” he said. “It’s more than just a ride service, in my opinion — it’s a friend service.”

Parsons has trusted Hughes and other SAINT drivers for two years.

“They’re great listeners, and they talk. They don’t just give me a ride,” he said. “Before I started getting rides with SAINT, I struggled in finding ways to get groceries and stuff like that without having to pay a large fee for it.”

Hughes hopes more people will step up to volunteer — both for the riders and themselves.

“Come out and meet a lot of nice people that need a little help,” he said. “We’re extending their lives, but they’re extending our lives also. It’s life‑preserving on both sides.”

If you'd like to apply to volunteer, visit the SAINT Volunteer Transportation website.