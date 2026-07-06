Vitalant blood supply hits two-year low as trauma season demand surges

DENVER — Nonprofit blood services provider Vitalant is facing a two-year low in its supply of type-O blood, the most critical blood type used in emergency situations.

Type O-negative can be transfused into patients of any blood type and is heavily relied on to save time when treating trauma patients. Type O-positive can be transfused into anyone with a positive blood type.

Vitalant aims to keep a four-day supply of type-O blood on hand, but the organization is currently down to a critical two-day supply.

Brooke Derloshon with Vitalant said the shortage is hitting at a particularly dangerous time of year.

"We're seeing this shortage in what is called trauma season, so that is when people are more likely driving on the road, traveling, or doing summer activities, such as fireworks, so there are more traumas happening, and that's really why we need type-O ready on the shelves for those trauma emergencies," Derloshon said.

Derloshon said the summer months also cause a drop in donations.

"We are in the summer season, people are traveling more, they're not going to donate at a center or drive, they are spending time outside doing summer activities, so a lot of those people who regularly give just aren't coming in,"Derloshon said.

Blood donors of all types can make an appointment at one of 10 Vitalant locations by visiting vitalant.org or calling 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825). Those who donate between July 9 and August 8 will be entered to win a car.

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