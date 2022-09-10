Visitors, locals urged to maintain distance during elk rutting season in Colorado

DENVER — Visitors to Colorado’s mountain communities are being asked to maintain proper wildlife safety amid the elk mating season, a time also known as the rut.

The season, which typically lasts until mid-October, is a time when mature bulls drive young bulls from the herd and try to attract the attention of cows to form harems.

During this time, bull elk can engage in several types of aggressive mating activities, which can pose a danger to people who don’t give the animals space.

It’s advised that people stay at least 75 feet away from elk herds.

But sometimes that may not be possible, especially in parts of Estes Park where elk herds freely roam the town and draw thousands of tourists to the area.

Saturday morning, Kris Hazelton captured a traffic jam in Estes Park caused by a bull elk who didn’t like traffic getting in the way of his harem of cows.

Bull elk attacks truck in Estes Park

The Town of Estes Park offers the following safety rules and tips when viewing wildlife:

Elk are wild animals which must be observed from a safe distance to avoid injury or death. If an animal is carefully watching you and appears “jumpy” when you move, you are too close.

Keep pets secured on a leash and do not allow them to bark at, lunge at, or chase wildlife.

Never block traffic. Move your vehicle to a safe place completely off the roadway to watch elk.

Do not imitate an elk call, or bugle, when elk are irritable during the rut. This can endanger you and the elk.

Elk know no boundaries, but people do. Respect private property when viewing wildlife.

To promote visitor safety, Rocky Mountain National Park has closed roads and trails from 5 p.m. until 10 a.m. in Horseshoe Park, Upper Beaver Meadows, Moraine Park, Harbison Meadow and Holzwarth Meadow. The closures will last through Oct. 31.

Colorado is home to the largest population of elk — about 280,000 animals, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.