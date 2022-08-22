LAKEWOOD, Colo. —The First Judicial District Attorney’s Office released new video Monday showing the “heroic” efforts of law enforcement as a gunman went on a shooting rampage in Denver and Lakewood, killing five people last year.

On Dec. 27, 2021, Lyndon McLeod, 47, shot and killed Alicia Cardenas, 44, Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado, 35, and Michael Swinyard, 67, in Denver.

He then traveled to Lakewood where he shot and killed two other victims, Danny Scofield, 38, at the Lucky 13 tattoo shop and Sarah Steck, a 28-year-old hotel clerk at the Hyatt House in the Belmar Shopping Center.

But before McLeod could claim a sixth victim, Lakewood Police Agent Ashley Ferris shot and killed the suspect during a shootout in the middle of a Belmar intersection. But she paid a hefty price putting an end to the deadly crime spree—she too was shot by the gunman and sustained serious injuries.

“I knew that this guy had obviously intentions to kill, and I didn't want them to hurt anyone else,” Ferris said during a press conference in May. “There were tons of people in the area. My friends were out there, other officers, and the community. I didn't want to let him win.”

Agent Ferris spent more than 10 days in the hospital and was released on Jan. 6. She was hailed as a hero for her quick actions during her encounter with the suspect at that Belmar intersection the night of Dec. 27.

The video, which can be viewed in the player below, shows McLeod walking toward Ferris, wearing a black vest with the word “POLICE” in white lettering along the right side of his chest. During a conversation, agent Ferris quickly realized McLeod was the suspect wanted in the shooting and told him, “Don’t hurt other people, please.”

Video shows Lakewood police officer take down gunman after exchange of gunfire

Seeing that McLeod had a handgun magazine in his left hand, she said, “Don’t do this,” and drew her weapon as she began to back away. McLeod pointed the gun directly at her and said, “I’ll show you what I’ll do,” and opened fire. She returned fire, killing the suspect.

Before the Belmar encounter, the suspect exchanged gunfire with another Lakewood officer, but no one was struck during the traffic stop.

In her decision letter released Monday, Alexis King determined that, given the circumstances, it was entirely reasonable for both agents to believe they were in imminent danger of deadly harm, and that no criminal charges can or should be brought against either officer.

The gunman harbored extremist views and had a history of psychotic episodes, multiple law enforcement sources confirmed with ABC News.