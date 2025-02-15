VIDEO: FedEx truck catches fire in Aurora mall parking lot; no injuries reported

AURORA, Colo. — A driver escaped from a smoking FedEx truck just minutes before the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames in an Aurora parking lot Friday.

Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) said the driver had noticed the vehicle was starting to show smoke, so he parked in the east parking lot of the Town Center of Aurora mall, got out of the truck and started to remove some of the packages. Around 4:30 p.m., the vehicle caught fire.

FedEx truck catches fire in Aurora mall parking lot; no injuries reported

When AFR firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the vehicle was engulfed in heavy flames and thick smoke. They worked to extinguish the fire as the Aurora Police Department helped to secure the scene.

Nobody was injured, AFR said.

AFR investigators determined that the fire had started because of a mechanical failure under the hood of the truck.