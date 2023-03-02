Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Denver next week to discuss climate change efforts

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Denver on Monday to highlight the Biden administration’s efforts to stymie climate change.

Harris, a Democrat, will participate in a moderated discussion about federal investments to address climate change and transition to renewable energy, according to a White House official. The details of the discussion were not immediately available Wednesday morning.

Earlier this year, Harris visited Michigan, Arizona, California, Georgia, and Minnesota for other climate change-related events. The administration and Colorado’s U.S. senators have heralded several of the laws, including the Inflation Reduction Act and bipartisan infrastructure law, for their climate change and green energy spending provisions.

Harris previously visited Colorado in March 2021 to tout the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed shortly after they swore into office.

Harris is the highest-ranking administration official to visit Colorado since the president came to the state in October to designate the 84-square-mile Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument.

