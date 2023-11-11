DENVER — Thousands of American servicemembers have been interred at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver. There is a lot of hard work that goes into maintaining the more than 200 acres.

"We do a lot. You haven't seen half of it," said Ashanti Black, the groundwork leader for the cemetery. "It would take you probably a week, a month for you to experience everything that we do. Probably a year."

Black is a veteran himself, serving four years in the United States Air Force during the end of the Vietnam War. He served in Thailand and worked on fighter aircraft.

"This is the first job I've ever had that I couldn't wait to get up and go to work," said Black. "My wife gets in, 'Why don't you take the day off?' For what?"

He said it is a "privilege and an honor" to work at the cemetery.

"I enjoy making sure the veterans who have served this country, that they're interred properly and their families are respected," Black said.

For Black, his job is more than that — it's a calling.

"I definitely feel the connection here," he said.

Veteran finds purpose caring for fellow servicemembers interred at Fort Logan National Cemetery