'Very happy': Undocumented immigrants obtain driver's licenses under new Colorado law

AURORA, Colo. — A new law that took effect Monday will now simplify the process for undocumented immigrants to obtain a driver's license.

Previous state laws allowed immigrants to get their licenses. Still, they had to live in the state for at least two years and provide proof of income tax, a social security or ITIN number, and other documents.

SB24-182, which Governor Jared Polis signed into law in June 2024, has dropped those and several other requirements.

According to the bill summary, the act changes the previous requirements by:



Repealing the requirement that the applicant have filed a Colorado resident income tax return;

Repealing the requirement that the applicant demonstrate residency in the state for the immediately preceding 2 years;

Repealing the requirement that the applicant provide a documented Social Security Number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number; and

Allowing an applicant to present a passport, consular identification card, or military identification document from the applicant's country of origin that is unexpired or expired less than 10 years before the date of the applicant's application for a driver's license or identification document.

Denver7 spoke with driving instructors at American Driving Academy in Aurora, who said they saw two to three times as many customers eagerly waiting for this new law to begin.

"We have customers in the lobby who have been preparing for months, and we’re super excited," said Maria Valdez, an instructor at the driving school.

Jose Madera-Reyes said it's a day he's been waiting for for the past 24 years.

“Today, I would say, is the most beautiful day of my life," Madera-Reyes said in Spanish. I feel so thankful for life; this is a dream of mine.”

Before Monday, he said he didn't have the required documents to obtain his license.

With those barriers now gone, he was able to hold a copy of his driving permit while waiting for his driving test at the American Driving Academy.

Valdez said Monday was just the beginning of what will likely be a busy several weeks.

"It is pretty busy both at the DMV and next door at American Driving Academy — lots of people are inquiring about the new law and want to start the process. [They're] very eager to start the process," she said.

Adolfo Martinez-Pasillas and his nephew, Javier Velasquez, were also among the first in line at the DMV on Monday morning.

They said the process was quick and easy, thanks to the help they received from the driving academy employees.

Velasquez said this will help open more doors when it comes to getting jobs.

“It’s very important. It opens a lot of opportunities for work," Velasquez said in Spanish.

In a statement, the DMV said its system doesn't differentiate between the types of license and ID transitions, so it could not say how many appointments were related to the new law on Monday.

Valdez said their driving school is excited to accommodate all incoming driving tests.

"This is going to impact a lot of people. There are a lot of people who have been here for a long time wanting a license, but they haven't fit the criteria," she said.

For more information about the new law in both Spanish and English, click here.