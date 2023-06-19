Veruca Salt's Louise Post says entire musical collection stolen from trailer in Denver

DENVER — Musician Louise Post, the co-founder of the rock group Veruca Salt, said her entire musical collection was stolen from a trailer in Denver.

In an Instagram video, Post said she woke up Saturday morning to discover her trailer containing the gear was missing from a parking lot. She said she filed a police report.

Despite the stolen trailer, Post continued with her show at Globe Hall in the city’s Globeville neighborhood Saturday night, the artist said.

Post was in Denver as part of a tour for her first solo album, "Sleepwalker." She said several people, including fellow musicians, stepped in and lent her the gear she needed to continue with the Denver show.

Some of the items stolen include her prized 1972 Gibson SG guitar which she wrote the hit song “Seether” on, according to members of her group. The trailer was taken from the 4800 block of N. Bannock Street in Denver sometime early Saturday morning.

Veruca Salt

The band told Denver7 that some of the stolen gear was tracked to an Adams County auto shop but authorities are unable to retrieve them without a search warrant. The Denver Police Department is investigating.

If you have information on this case, you're asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.