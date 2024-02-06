Venezuelan man says he was cited for windshield washing at Denver intersection

DENVER — Newly arriving migrants have been doing anything they can to earn some quick cash to get by, including offering to wash windshields at several intersections in Denver.

But Denver Police is now starting to crack down on those folks, saying it's dangerous for them to be in the roadways.

Denver7 spoke with Jhonny Paez from Venezuela, who said in Spanish that he was recently cited while he was out trying to earn some money to feed his family.

Paez said he, his wife and two children arrived in Denver in December and have been staying at a local shelter.

He said he decided to go out and offer windshield washing about two weeks ago, when his two young kids weren't wanting to eat the food being offered at the shelter.

“The only way for them to eat, was to go get $15, $20, $30, whatever we could," Paez said.

Paez added that on a good day, he could earn around $70 at most, working from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

But on his fourth day of washing windows, on Jan. 26, Paez said he was stopped by Denver police while he was washing someone's windows.

“I apologized if I was in the wrong. I didn’t come to this country to disrespect anyone. [the officer] said they were doing it with intentions to put a stop to it all," he said.

Paez said he received a $95 ticket. The citation read it was for soliciting in the roadway.

“In that case, those $95 could’ve helped me get food for my kids," he said.

Paez said he hasn't been back out since. He said he recently was approved for a work permit and is waiting for it to arrive in the mail.

On Tuesday, Denver7 went out to speak with a group of migrants who were offering window washing near Santa Fe and Alameda. They also said a few of them have received warnings and citations.

“What is the crime we’re committing?" said one man, who didn't want to share his name. “We’re just washing windows. We aren’t doing anything bad."

Denver Police issued the following statement:

"The Denver Police Department is aware there are individuals at intersections around Denver attempting to wash windows of vehicles for compensation. While it can result in a citation to these individuals, it can be also be potentially dangerous for them as well. Some of the potential charges they could face is soliciting from the roadway or aggressive panhandling. The Denver Police Department is currently focusing on efforts to gain voluntary compliance by educating individuals participating in washing windows at intersections about the dangers of being in the roadway, as well as potential charges they could face."