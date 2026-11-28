DENVER, Colo. — Authorities are searching for a vehicle that may have been involved with a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Denver.

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A four-door 2013 Blue Chevy Equinox, with a Colorado license plate CUXV55, four may have damage to the front-end passenger side.

It’s the vehicle that may have been involved in an pedestrian hit and run that resulted in a fatality on Nov 27, at 11:57 a.m. near North Quebec and East 36th Avenue, the Colorado Bureasu of Investigation said.

Anyone who has seen the vehicle is asked to call 911