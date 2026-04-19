Vehicle stuck on RTD tracks causes major delays across multiple lines

DENVER — A Lexus SUV stuck on RTD commuter rail tracks has brought major delays to train service out of Union Station, including the A Line to Denver International Airport.

Following the Sunday afternoon incident, RTD said the A Line service from Union Station to the 38th and Blake Station has been interrupted, with a shuttle bus now replacing the train between those two stops.

The G and N Lines are also experiencing delays, and shuttle buses are now replacing service on all three lines.

The SUV remains stuck on the tracks directly behind Coors Field, just east of Union Station, continuing to cause disruption.

At this time, it's unclear why or how the vehicle ended up on the tracks.

Denver police are on the scene investigating.

There is no word on when those lines will begin running from Union Station.