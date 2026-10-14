Vehicle found partially submerged in Bowles Lake in Bow Mar removed by first responders

A vehicle that was found partially submerged in Bowles Lake in Bow Mar on Wednesday morning has been removed by first responders.
South Metro Fire Rescue officials said in a post on X that a dive team went out and confirmed that the vehicle was unoccupied.
Crews located a vehicle partially submerged in Bowles Lake. The SMFR Dive Team confirmed that the vehicle is unoccupied, and a tow truck is on scene to recover the vehicle. No injuries have been reported. Thank you to @WestMetroFire for your assistance. https://t.co/jigl0aYSbP— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) October 14, 2026
In an update about 45 minutes later, South Metro Fire Rescue officials said the vehicle had been removed.
No injuries were reported.
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