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Vehicle found partially submerged in Bowles Lake in Bow Mar removed by first responders

Vehicle submerged
South Metro Fire Rescue
Vehicle partially submerged in Bowles Lake
Vehicle submerged
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A vehicle that was found partially submerged in Bowles Lake in Bow Mar on Wednesday morning has been removed by first responders.

South Metro Fire Rescue officials said in a post on X that a dive team went out and confirmed that the vehicle was unoccupied.

In an update about 45 minutes later, South Metro Fire Rescue officials said the vehicle had been removed.

No injuries were reported.

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