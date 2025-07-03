Vehicle fire on I-70 closes westbound lanes near Loveland Pass exit

A multi-vehicle crash and fire along Interstate 70 just east of Loveland Pass has closed down all lanes of the highway, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office says.

All eastbound lanes are closed as of 1:30 p.m. between Silverthorne and the tunnel. Westbound traffic is being diverted off the highway near the Herman Gulch exit about two miles before the Eisenhower Tunnel (mile marker 218).

Denver7 has a crew in the traffic, and they saw multiple firefighters and paramedics headed to the scene.

CDOT cameras showed heavy smoke in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.