Vehicle fire inside covered section of I-70 in Denver prompts interstate closure

Section reopened after lengthy closure
Posted at 4:10 PM, Mar 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-25 18:11:32-04

DENVER — A vehicle fire inside the covered section of the Central 70 project in Denver Saturday forced the closure of westbound Interstate 70.

All lanes were reponed to traffic about a half-hour after the fire, which was first reported at 3:25 p.m. The closure caused traffic to back up in the area.

There’s no word on injuries or what caused the fire at this time. CDOT traffic cameras in the area showed smoke coming from the tunnel.

The 1,000-foot covered structure was completed last year and is part of the Central 70 project.

The tunnel is equipped with fans to pump out the exhaust and a sprinkler system to mitigate fires.

