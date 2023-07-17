Vehicle fire closes both directions of I-70 at the tunnels

DENVER — A vehicle fire shut down both directions of Interstate 70 at the Eisenhower and Johnson Tunnels Monday afternoon.

The fire is located in the west bore of the tunnels, according to the Colorado State Patrol. There's no word on injuries at this time.

The closure is causing traffic to back up for several miles in both directions.

Westbound traffic is being diverted onto Loveland Pass. Eastbound traffic is being held at the tunnel, CSP said.

A CSP spokesperson said the eastbound lanes of the tunnel should open by about 2:30 p.m., but the westbound lanes will remain closed for about four more hours as CDOT inspects the tunnel for damage.