Vehicle crashes into Steamboat Springs High School

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Police in Steamboat Springs are looking for the driver of an SUV after they crashed their vehicle into the high school, causing structural damage to the building.

The vehicle collision damaged the double doors along the bus lane that opens into the cafeteria, according to Steamboat Radio. The structure damage was described as "major." No injuries were reported.

The incident occurred sometime late Friday night or early Saturday morning. The school district provided surveillance camera images of a dark blue SUV, possibly a Nissan Pathfinder Armada.

There are tracks in the snow where the car was doing donuts before the crash, the radio station reported.

It's not known how long it will take to repair the damage. The area has been boarded up. There is no school on Monday because of the Marin Luther King Jr. holiday.

If you have any information, please contact Steamboat Springs Police at 970-879-1144 or reach out to Safe2Tell at Safe2Tell.org or 877-542-SAFE.