Shelter-in-place order lifted after gas leak contained in Douglas County

UPDATE | South Metro Fire said the leak has stopped, and the shelter-in-place has been lifted. Officials said a lingering gas smell may be present.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A vehicle that crashed into a building on Wednesday afternoon led to a gas leak and a shelter-in-place order in Douglas County.

The shelter-in-place order has been issued for a half-mile radius of 10759 Tomboy Drive, west of Interstate 25.

South Metro Fire Rescue is advising residents in the area to close windows and doors and stay inside as a heavy gas order fills the air.

They are also alerting residents within the shelter-in-place area to turn their HVAC off and avoid anything that could spark or create electricity.

The gas leak occurred after a vehicle, for unknown reasons, crashed into a building near E. Chambers Road and E. Mainstreet, rupturing a gas line.

No injuries have been reported.