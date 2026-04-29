Vail Resorts announces summer season opening dates

DENVER — After a brutally dry winter, Vail Resorts is shifting into warm weather mode and announced Tuesday a list of resorts and the dates they will open for the summer season.

COLORADO RESORT SUMMER DATES

Beaver Creek Resort



June 19 – Sept. 27: Open Daily through Sept. 7, then Saturday-Sunday only through Sept. 27

Golf opens at Beaver Creek Golf Club on May 16, and at Red Sky Ranch on May 18

Breckenridge Ski Resort



June 12 – September 7: Open Daily

Crested Butte Mountain Resort



June 13 – Sept. 7: Open Daily through Sept. 7, then Saturdays & Sundays through Sept. 27

Keystone Resort



June 25 – Sept. 20: Open Thursday – Monday through Labor Day Weekend, then Friday - Sunday through Sept. 20

Golf opens at The River Course on May 8, and at Keystone Ranch on May 15

Vail Mountain



June 12 – Sept. 27: Open Daily through Sept. 7, then Friday-Sunday only through Sept. 27

Gondola One will open on June 12 and Gondola 19 with open on June 19

Park City Mountain Resort



June 6 – Sept. 27: Open daily through Sept. 7, then Thursday-Sunday only through Sept. 27

Crescent Lift (bike haul), Town Lift and Red Pine Gondola will open June 13

Golf Opens at Canyons Golf Course on May 16

The company said Epic Pass holders will get perks like unlimited gondola rides and 20% off dining, lodging, bike rentals, and golf.