Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
NewsLocal

Actions

Vail Resorts announces summer season opening dates

Vail
KMGH
Vail
Posted

DENVER — After a brutally dry winter, Vail Resorts is shifting into warm weather mode and announced Tuesday a list of resorts and the dates they will open for the summer season.

COLORADO RESORT SUMMER DATES   

Beaver Creek Resort

  • June 19 – Sept. 27: Open Daily through Sept. 7, then Saturday-Sunday only through Sept. 27 
  • Golf opens at Beaver Creek Golf Club on May 16, and at Red Sky Ranch on May 18 

Breckenridge Ski Resort

  • June 12 – September 7: Open Daily 

Crested Butte Mountain Resort

  • June 13 – Sept. 7: Open Daily through Sept. 7, then Saturdays & Sundays through Sept. 27 

Keystone Resort

  • June 25 – Sept. 20: Open Thursday – Monday through Labor Day Weekend, then Friday - Sunday through Sept. 20  
  • Golf opens at The River Course on May 8, and at Keystone Ranch on May 15 

Vail Mountain

  • June 12 – Sept. 27: Open Daily through Sept. 7, then Friday-Sunday only through Sept. 27 
  • Gondola One will open on June 12 and Gondola 19 with open on June 19 

Park City Mountain Resort

  • June 6 – Sept. 27: Open daily through Sept. 7, then Thursday-Sunday only through Sept. 27 
  • Crescent Lift (bike haul), Town Lift and Red Pine Gondola will open June 13  
  • Golf Opens at Canyons Golf Course on May 16 

The company said Epic Pass holders will get perks like unlimited gondola rides and 20% off dining, lodging, bike rentals, and golf.