Vail Resorts announces summer season opening dates

DENVER — After a brutally dry winter, Vail Resorts is shifting into warm weather mode and announced Tuesday a list of resorts and the dates they will open for the summer season.
COLORADO RESORT SUMMER DATES
- June 19 – Sept. 27: Open Daily through Sept. 7, then Saturday-Sunday only through Sept. 27
- Golf opens at Beaver Creek Golf Club on May 16, and at Red Sky Ranch on May 18
- June 12 – September 7: Open Daily
- June 13 – Sept. 7: Open Daily through Sept. 7, then Saturdays & Sundays through Sept. 27
- June 25 – Sept. 20: Open Thursday – Monday through Labor Day Weekend, then Friday - Sunday through Sept. 20
- Golf opens at The River Course on May 8, and at Keystone Ranch on May 15
- June 12 – Sept. 27: Open Daily through Sept. 7, then Friday-Sunday only through Sept. 27
- Gondola One will open on June 12 and Gondola 19 with open on June 19
- June 6 – Sept. 27: Open daily through Sept. 7, then Thursday-Sunday only through Sept. 27
- Crescent Lift (bike haul), Town Lift and Red Pine Gondola will open June 13
- Golf Opens at Canyons Golf Course on May 16
The company said Epic Pass holders will get perks like unlimited gondola rides and 20% off dining, lodging, bike rentals, and golf.
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