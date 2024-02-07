Watch Now
Vail police trying to identify, locate stalking suspect

Posted at 1:22 PM, Feb 07, 2024
VAIL, Colo. — Vail police are trying to identify and locate a suspect accused of stalking a woman in January.

The Vail Police Department said the suspect has long black hair and a dark beard and was wearing a black beanie, sweatshirt and pants on Jan. 28. That day, the suspect came to the victim's place of employment in West Vail and was "behaving strangely," grabbed her at the register and fled the area, police said.

The victim reported that this incident happened after several days of the suspect sending her "strange and threatening messages," which included indications that the suspect knew where she worked. She reported the texts after the incident on Jan. 28.

Anybody who is able to identify the person in the above photo or has information about the incident is asked to contact Officer Josh Larson at 970-479-2201 or jlarson@vail.gov.

