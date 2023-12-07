Vail police searching for suspect accused of stealing snowboard

VAIL, Colo. — Vail police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing a snowboard from a ski rack in town on Dec. 1.

The Vail Police Department said a suspect took the black and red 2017 Never Summer Proto Type Two snowboard around 3 p.m. that afternoon. It was at a rack outside of The Red Lion, located at 304 Bridge Street in Vail, police said.

The department said the below picture shows the person who took the snowboard and left the area.

Vail Police Department

Anybody with information on this person's identity is asked to contact the Vail Police Department at vailpolice@vail.gov or 970-479-2201.

