Vail Pass has a new rest area for people heading to the mountains. Here’s what you can expect to find.

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Travelers heading to and from the mountains will find a new place to rest along Interstate 70, according to state transportation officials.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) on Tuesday held an unveiling ceremony for the reconstructed Vail Pass rest area – a project more than two years in the making.

“Vail Pass is more than just a road, it’s a gateway to our mountain communities, our tourism economy and the Colorado lifestyle,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “This new rest area makes travel safer and more welcoming for everyone who comes through our state, from truckers to families on vacation.”

The revamped rest area offers expanded and safer parking for cars and trucks, fully accessible restrooms and amenities, and sustainable design features that reduce long-term operating costs, according to a news release.

The kicker? The project also reconfigured the space to integrate the Ten Mile Canyon Trail into the rest area, making it safer and a more seamless experience for people who want to recreate along Vail Pass.

“By combining modern facilities with access to trails, we’ve created a hub that supports safety, recreation and Colorado’s tourism economy in one. It shows what happens when we invest in infrastructure that improves both safety and quality of life,” Lew said.

So, what can people – both drivers and recreations – find in the revamped rest area? Here are some of its amenities:



Expanded truck parking - reduces trucks parking on highway shoulders or ramps, which is dangerous for both truckers and passing vehicles.

Clearer separation of vehicles and pedestrians - reconfigured layout reduces conflict points between cars, trucks and people moving through the rest area.

Safe pull-off options - provides a reliable place for fatigued drivers to stop, reducing drowsy-driving crashes.

ADA accessibility - ensures that travelers have safe, functional access to facilities without navigating unsafe terrain.

Staging for CDOT crews - provides a better base for maintenance staff and emergency response, allowing faster, safer deployment during storms and incidents.

CDOT’s director of the Division of Maintenance and Operations, Shawn Smith, said the new rest area will allow the agency to respond to emergencies along the mountain corridor with speed and ease.

“This rest area isn’t just about convenience; it directly supports safety by giving motorists a place to pause and by providing increased capacity for maintenance equipment storage that will improve winter maintenance operational readiness,” Smith said. “Our teams work year-round in some of the toughest conditions in the state, and this new facility will allow us to respond to various hazards on the roadway faster and more efficiently.”

The project team, led by CDOT’s Property Management team, worked through mountain weather and short construction seasons to deliver the facility ahead of the winter 2025 season, officials said in their release.