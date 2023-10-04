Watch Now
USPS looking for hundreds to hire in Denver area for holiday season

Posted at 2:55 PM, Oct 04, 2023
DENVER — The holiday season is just around the corner, and many companies are beefing up their ranks to handle the rush, and the United States Postal Service is no exception.

USPS is looking to hire 180 more employees in the Denver area to work at processing facilities and Post Offices for the holiday season and beyond.

The hourly wages range from $18.22 to $22.13 with varying shifts and days off, USPS said in a news release. The open positions include postal support employee, carrier positions, and casual mail handler.

USPS will be holding a job fair Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Arvada Indian Tree Post Office located at 7765 Wadsworth Boulevard.

