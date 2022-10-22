EVERGREEN, Colo. — If it's been taking a while for you to receive your mail, it's likely due to the fact that the U.S. Postal Service is facing staffing shortages across the nation — including here at home.

At this time, USPS says it's actively hiring 28,000 seasonal employees across the nation.

The Postal Service is hiring an additional 1,000 truck drivers, along with letter carriers and processing team members.

Saturday, USPS held a hiring event at the main post office in Evergreen in an effort to get more people to apply.

USPS facing staffing shortages, hosting hiring fairs across Colorado

Shana Mansfield, who is a post master in Morrison, said they need more than just seasonal help.

"We have offices that are 50% understaffed with our substitute carriers. Which is kind of our big push right now is hiring mail carriers," she said.

Denver7 spoke to applicants who stopped by the hiring event.

Bart McCalister, from Evergreen, said he knows how much USPS has been struggling to hire employees. He also said he's faced delays with receiving his mail.

For McCalister, getting a job at the post office would be a way to help and pick up some extra income.

"It’s shorter hours during the week if I want that. I don’t want to start a new career. I just want to get some hours. It was a good part-time option for me," he said.

USPS employment requirements include the following:

• Must be 18 years old at the time of appointment or 16 years old with a high school diploma.

• Must be able to pass a criminal background check, drug screening, and medical assessment.

• Must be a U.S. citizen, permanent resident, or citizen of American Samoa or other U.S. Territory.

• Must provide recent employment history.

• Must have a safe driving record (if applicable to the position).

The following hiring events will take place throughout the rest of the month.

October 24th from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Brighton, Johnstown

October 25th from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Evergreen, Longmont

October 26th from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Golden, Windsor

October 27th from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Basalt, Glenwood Springs.

October 28th from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Denver General Mail Facility