Used car buyers looking to spend under $20,000 have slim pickings in Denver

U.S. consumers paying 47.7% more to get a used vehicle with 45% more miles than in 2019, study finds
Keith Srakocic/AP
FILE - A pair of 2021 Ford Mustang Mach E are displayed for sale at a Ford dealer on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Wexford, Pa. Retail sales fell in May, dragged down by a decline in auto sales, likely due to fewer cars being made amid a pandemic-related shortage of chips. Sales dropped a seasonal adjusted 1.3% in May from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday, June 15. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Posted at 4:00 PM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 18:00:30-04

One fallout from the pandemic and the inflation that followed has been a dramatic decrease in the number of late-model vehicles available for under $20,000, according to a new study from iSeeCars, an online vehicle marketplace.

Back in 2019, nearly half of all late-model used vehicles, defined as those under five years old, could be purchased for under $20,000. But this year, only 12.4% fell under that price point, according to the study.

And for those with only $15,000 to spend, the availability of late-model vehicles went from 23% of the market nationally to only 1.6%.

The decline was more extreme in metro Denver, where the share of sub-$20,000 vehicles fell from 41.6% to 9%, the sixth largest decline of the 50 metro areas examined.

“During the pandemic lockdowns, one of the few things people could still do was take a drive, and clearly many of them did,” said Karl Brauer, an executive analyst with iSeeCars. “This drove up the mileage across the used car market, but the supply of new and used cars was so constricted that the additional mileage didn’t hurt used car prices — they still went up.”

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.

