USDOT awards $23M grant to Boulder to improve transportation safety

BOULDER, Colo. — The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded $23 million to the City of Boulder for it to improve its transportation safety infrastructure.

According to Tuesday's announcement, the $23 million Safe Streets and Roads for All grant will support the city's Vision Zero Action Plan, which includes projects to improve intersections, crosswalks, and bus and bike lanes with the hope to eliminate severe crashes in Boulder.

The involved projects will be planned out in 2024 into 2025, with construction running between 2026 and 2028.

Local News Boulder is “first city” in the U.S. to add new safety feature for bicyclists Jeff Anastasio

The Vision Zero Action Plan developed the High Risk Network, which identifies the locations that see the most serious and fatal crashes in the city. The network represents 7% of city streets, but 48% of those kinds of crashes. All of the proposed projects that will come from this $23 million grant will target some of the most common crash types in the High Risk Network.

Natalie Stiffler, City of Boulder director of transportation and mobility, said she is excited to begin working on these projects.

“As we work together toward our Vision Zero goal of eliminating all traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries, we extend our thanks to our local and regional partners for supporting our community’s vision leading up to this major moment in Boulder’s history," she said.

Boulder is “first city” in the U.S. to add this new safety feature for bicyclists

City of Boulder Mayor Aaron Brockett said the city appreciates the support of the U.S. Department of Transportation.

"We are eager to make the most of this opportunity to make our streets safer for all and contribute to the positive impact that USDOT is achieving with this historic investment through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” he said.

According to data from the Colorado Department of Transportation, 754 people died in traffic incidents in 2022, and 36% of those were pedestrians, motorcyclists or bicyclists.

The Safe Streets and Roads for All program has $5 billion in appropriated funds over five years, between 2022 and 2026. As of now, about $3 billion is still available. Applications for the next round are anticipated to open in February 2024.