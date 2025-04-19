USDA freezes funding, threatening mental health program for farmers

DENVER — Farmers and ranchers in Colorado, New Mexico, and Wyoming are facing another challenge.

Federal budget cuts have frozen funding for the AgWell program, a key initiative supporting their mental and physical health.

Launched in 2018 as part of the Farm Bill, AgWell aimed to combat the mounting stress and wellness issues in the agricultural community. The program received funding through the Western Region Agricultural Stress Assistance Program, backed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). However, as of Thursday, USDA funding has been put on hold.

Chad Franke, president of the Rocky Mountain Farmers Union(RMFU), said the organization is scrambling to find alternative funding sources to keep AgWell running.

“We've been huddling over the numbers the last number of hours,” said Franke. “We're going to move some of our internal budget around. We are not going to fire our employees.”

This funding freeze is the latest blow in what many in agriculture see as an increasingly strained relationship with the federal government.

Earlier this year, the EQUIP program, which helps reimburse farmers for expensive projects like irrigation systems, was also frozen. Many farmers were left holding the bill for tens of thousands of dollars, despite previous federal commitments to reimburse them for the projects.

Recent tariffs have further fueled frustration, increasing costs for essential farming supplies such as equipment and fertilizer.

“Yeah, rocky would be one word that we could use to describe it,” Franke said. “It seems like every time we turn around, there's another announcement that impacts our farmers and ranchers.”

Beyond the financial strain, there are deeper concerns. According to the National Rural Health Association, the suicide rate among farmers is 3.5 times higher than the general population.

“With everything going on right now — tariffs, the economy — the stress is high for everybody,” Franke said.

Despite the funding freeze, RMFU is still providing mental health resources and helplines for those in need. More information is available at agwell.org.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis or suicidal thoughts, help is available immediately. The National Suicide Prevention Hotline can be reached by calling or texting 988 at any time of day. Colorado Crisis Services can also connect individuals with local support and resources by calling 1-844-493-TALK.