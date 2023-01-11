USAFA Cadet passes away after medical emergency on the way to class

USAFA — Cadet 3rd Class Hunter Brown, 21, passed away on the way to class on Jan. 9, the United States Air Force Academy announced on Tuesday.

According to the Air Force Academy, Brown was leaving his dormitory on Monday morning heading to class. Academy first responders attempted life-saving efforts at the scene, which were unsuccessful.

Brig. Gen. Paul D. Moga, Commandant of Cadets, assembled the cadet wing before classes on Tuesday.

"It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness I share with you that we have lost one of our own," Moga said. "He leaves behind friends, grieving teammates, a grieving cadet wing, and a devastated family."

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | January 11, 5am

Brown was from Lake Charles, Louisiana and had a big role at the academy. He was described as a well-respected member of his squadron and was an offensive lineman on the Falcon football team during their winning 2021 and 2022 seasons.

"Hunter was a standout offensive lineman on the Falcon football team and was well-respected in his squadron," said Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent. "The entire U.S. Air Force Academy mourns his loss, and our hearts and condolences are with his family, his squadron, and all who were touched by this incredible young man."

During his time at the academy, Brown was studying to pursue a major in management and a minor in French.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office and Air Force Office Of Special Investigation are conducting an investigation into this incident, and at this time there is no information on his cause of death.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

