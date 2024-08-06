Watch Now
US women's volleyball team, including Coloradans, advances to semifinal with straight-set win against Poland

Paris Olympics Volleyball
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Haleigh Washington, center, and Jordyn Poulter, right, of the United States, celebrate at the end of a women's quarter final volleyball match between the United States and Poland at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Paris, France. Both women are from Colorado. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Paris Olympics Volleyball
PARIS (AP) — The reigning Olympic champion U.S. women’s volleyball team posted a straight-set victory against Poland.

The Americans led throughout while taking the first two sets, 25-22 and 25-14.

coloradans at 2024 olympics.jpg

Olympics

These Colorado athletes are headed to the 2024 Paris Olympics, Paralympics

Stephanie Butzer

They fell behind 5-0 and 7-1 in the third set before rallying to close it out, 25-20. Next up is a semifinal date Thursday with powerhouse Brazil, which swept the Dominican Republic earlier in the day.

Turkey eliminated China with a 3-2 victory.

It moved on to a matchup with Italy, which beat Serbia 3-0 in the final match of the day.

