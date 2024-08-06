US women's volleyball team, including Coloradans, advances to semifinal with straight-set win against Poland

PARIS (AP) — The reigning Olympic champion U.S. women’s volleyball team posted a straight-set victory against Poland.
The Americans led throughout while taking the first two sets, 25-22 and 25-14.
Olympics
These Colorado athletes are headed to the 2024 Paris Olympics, Paralympics
They fell behind 5-0 and 7-1 in the third set before rallying to close it out, 25-20. Next up is a semifinal date Thursday with powerhouse Brazil, which swept the Dominican Republic earlier in the day.
Turkey eliminated China with a 3-2 victory.
It moved on to a matchup with Italy, which beat Serbia 3-0 in the final match of the day.
At Denver7, we're committed to making a difference in our community. We're standing up for what's right by listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the featured videos in the playlist above.