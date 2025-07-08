US Marine arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a child in Arapahoe County

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A United States Marine was arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a child in Arapahoe County, the sheriff's office announced Tuesday.

Justin Ryder Simmons, 19, was arrested on June 16 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in San Diego and extradited to Arapahoe County on June 27.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, Simmons sexually exploited children via the internet. He would allegedly use the Snapchat username "simmonsj6842" or the phone number 970-308-5998 to contact victims.

Simmons was arrested for two counts of sexual exploitation of a child - induce/ entice, one count of sexual exploitation of a child - possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), and two counts of internet sexual exploitation of a child. He was booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Facility on a $25,000 bond, which he posted on June 29. He has since been released from custody.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information about this case or who may have communicated with Simmons is asked to call the ACSO Investigations Tip Line at 720-874-8477.