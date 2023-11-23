US 6 closed at Loveland Pass due to fatal crash; no estimated time for reopening, CSP says

GOLDEN, Colo. – A fatal crash has closed both sides of US 6 at Loveland Pass early Wednesday evening, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The highway was closed sometime before 7:30 p.m. following the crash on the Summit County side of the pass, according to Colorado State Patrol officials in Golden.

There is no estimated time for the reopening of the highway.

Traffic Alert @CSP_Eagle has US-6 Loveland Pass closed MM216-229 for a fatal crash



The location is MM223.5., which is on the Summit side



The closure will impact I70 as HazMat loads will be staged at the tunnel to go through at the top of the hour



Unknown ETA to open pic.twitter.com/FPNgttaSty — CSP Golden (@csp_golden) November 23, 2023

Vehicles carrying hazardous materials will stage at Eisenhower Tunnel to go through at the top of the hour or as traffic allows.

Drivers should expect delays along that stretch of I-70.

