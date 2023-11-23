Watch Now
US 6 closed at Loveland Pass due to fatal crash; no estimated time for reopening, CSP says

Posted at 8:15 PM, Nov 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-22 22:15:20-05

GOLDEN, Colo. – A fatal crash has closed both sides of US 6 at Loveland Pass early Wednesday evening, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The highway was closed sometime before 7:30 p.m. following the crash on the Summit County side of the pass, according to Colorado State Patrol officials in Golden.

There is no estimated time for the reopening of the highway.

Vehicles carrying hazardous materials will stage at Eisenhower Tunnel to go through at the top of the hour or as traffic allows.

Drivers should expect delays along that stretch of I-70.

