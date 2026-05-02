US 36 westbound lanes closed near Westminster after crash

Westbound lanes of U.S. 36 were closed near Westminster after a crash Friday night, according to an alert around 10 p.m. from the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The lanes were closed between Church Ranch Road and Colorado 128 and 120th Avenue at Mile Point 49.5.
Officials said to expect delays in the area.
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