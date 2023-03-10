US 285 closed between Indian Hills, Morrison for crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — US 285 was closed in both directions between Indian Hills and Morrison after a semi truck rolled over and into Turkey Creek.

It's not clear if any other vehicles were involved, but the person or people who were injured were transported to the hospital, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District

Crews were working at the scene to stabilize a hazmat situation, CSP said.

The southbound lanes reopened to traffic at Parmalee Gulch Roach shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

CSP said it does not have an estimated time for the full road to reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated.