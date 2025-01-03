US 285 closed between Grant and Fairplay due to 'blizzard-like conditions'

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — US Highway 285 is closed between Grant and Fairplay due to "blizzard-like conditions," the Park County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said the closure runs from milemarker 183, just north of Fairplay, to milemarker 208 on the north side of Kenosha Pass.

Colorado Department of Transportation

"The duration of the highway's closure is indefinite, as we lack direct communication with Mother Nature," the social media post reads.

A winter weather advisory was in place for western Park County above 9,000 feet earlier in the day, but the advisory ended at 5 p.m. It warned about winds gusting up to 55 mph and snow accumulations up to 1 inch.

"Travel could be difficult due to slick roads, snow, and poor visibility over the higher passes," the advisory read.

This story will be updated once the road reopens.