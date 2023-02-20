Uptick in car break-ins at Douglas County park and trail parking lots

CASTLE ROCK, Colo.- Many people will be hitting the trails on the President's Day holiday, and while they're out, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office has a warning.

They say they're seeing an increase in people breaking into cars that have been left parked in lots at trailheads, dog parks and other open spaces across the county.

The Sheriff's Office said in many cases the victim's credit cards were used within minutes at local stores.

Tia Bielenberg and her husband love enjoying the great outdoors and have lived in Parker for the last 21 years.

"It was the first time leaving [their truck] at a trailhead in the Douglas County area. We took off and were gone for two hours or so," she remembered of a bike ride back in September at the Waterton Canyon Trailhead.

She never expected her truck to be a target. They took their cell phones and cameras with them but unfortunately left a small cooler in the truck. They came back and the window was smashed in and the cooler was gone.

"It literally had two waters and string cheese in it. So they didn't get much," said Bielenberg.

The sheriff's office encourages people to call them at 303-660-7500 if they see anyone sitting in their cars at parks and appear to be watching other people as they come and go.