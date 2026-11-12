University of Denver Sturm Center provides low-cost mental health care for veterans

DENVER — This Veterans Day, behavioral health providers are calling for more resources to support service members and veterans.

A recent study found nearly half of post 9/11 veterans suffered from depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The study found there is still high demand and unmet need for mental health care.

Air Force Veteran and University of Denver Clinical Psychology Assistant Professor Chase Aycock says he is encouraged to see more preventative, evidence-based mental health care that focuses on community building and healthy relationships.

“If you look at the American Psychological Association, you look at a lot of these like major leaders for our field. There's a lot more call for like policy-based and systems-based interventions rather than solely doing things through one-on-one like weekly care,” Aycock said. “Both are important, but I think that it is encouraging to see like more and more of these larger-scale approaches be adopted.”

The Sturm Center at DU provides mental health services to local veterans and military members along with evaluations at low cost or even free of charge.

The center was founded over 10 years ago to offer low-cost and culturally sensitive mental health services in Denver.

“There's a lot of veterans and military-connected populations here in the Colorado area, and it’s a way that we can pay back to the community, and then also equip our profession to better serve this population,” Aycock said.