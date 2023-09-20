Watch Now
United States Air Force Academy clinic closed after suspicious package discovered

The clinic will remain close Wednesday due to the "ongoing response," academy officials said in a release.
US Air Force Academy 10th Medical Group main clinic
Posted at 9:03 PM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 23:03:19-04

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The 10th Medical Group main clinic on the United States Air Force Academy was forced to close Tuesday morning after a suspicious package was discovered in the facility.

The clinic will remain close Wednesday due to the "ongoing response," academy officials said in a release. Patients with appointments will be contacted for rescheduling.

Officials said cadet care is provided at a separate facility and not impacted. The pharmacy and behavioral health clinics, which are located at the Community Center, are also not affected and will operate during normal hours, the academy said.

Academy officials did not provide details about the package or ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story.

