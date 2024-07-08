United plane lands safely in Denver after losing tire on takeoff in Los Angeles

DENVER — A United Airlines Boeing 757-200 landed safely at Denver International Airport Monday morning after losing one of its tires during takeoff at Los Angeles International Airport, the airline confirmed in a statement.

United Flight 1001 took off from LAX at 7:53 a.m. MDT and landed in Denver less than two hours later. No injuries from the 174 passengers and 7 crew members onboard were reported.

The tire fell from the Boeing plane just after it lifted off.

According to a recording of ATC radio communications, another flight waiting to take off at LAX informed the tower of the incident. There was no report of damage on the ground caused by the tire.

Monday’s incident comes about four months after another United plane, bound for Japan, lost a tire while taking off from San Francisco.

The Boeing 777's tire landed in an employee parking lot at San Francisco International Airport, where it smashed into a car and shattered its back window before breaking through a fence and coming to a stop in a neighboring lot.

The flight landed safely in Los Angeles.