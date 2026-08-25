United announces new daily nonstop flight between Denver & Paris starting in May 2027

United announced that it is adding a new international route from Denver International Airport (DEN) starting in 2027.
The airline said Tuesday that a daily flight between DEN and Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport will begin on May 27.
That route will complement existing service from Newark, Washington Dulles, Chicago and San Francisco, according to United.
The announcement of the new route from Denver was part of a larger announcement with United flying to 10 new international cities, but only from San Francisco, Dulles and Newark.
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