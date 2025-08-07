United Airlines holding flights due to technology issue

DENVER — United Airlines flights are being held at their departures due to a technology issue, according to the airline.

In a statement, United said it is holding all mainline flights. The issue is not impacting United Express regional flights.

The airline said any flight that is already in the air will continue to its destination.

United is expecting "additional flight delays this evening as we work through this issue."



Read the full statement from United Airlines below

"Due to a technology issue, we are holding United mainline flights at their departure airports. We expect additional flight delays this evening as we work through this issue. Safety is our top priority, and we’ll work with our customers to get them to their destinations."

According to FlightAware, 115 United flights are currently delayed at Denver International Airport.

Denver7 is working to learn more about the issue and when it may be resolved.

This is a developing story and will be updated.