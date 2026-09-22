Union Pacific's Big Boy going on holiday tour with stop in Denver on Nov. 21

Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 will be in Denver this November for a holiday tour in support of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The world's largest steam locomotive is set to be in the Denver area on Nov. 21, according to Union Pacific.

This is the first-ever holiday tour for Big Boy, and comes several months after its coast-to-coast tour for America's 250th anniversary.

During the stop in Denver, Big Boy will be accompanied by Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and a few elves.

The public is also getting a chance to purchase tickets for the holiday tour and ride in vintage passenger cars pulled by Big Boy as it travels from Cheyenne, Wyoming, to Denver. The tickets go on sale to the public on Oct. 19, but patrons of the Union Pacific Railroad Museum will go on sale Oct. 16.