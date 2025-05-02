Union goes on strike at Lockheed Martin after rejecting contract offer

About 320 union employees at Lockheed Martin’s Waterton Campus in Jefferson County walked off the job Thursday after voting down a contract offer from the defense and aerospace giant.

The employees are represented by the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America Local 766. They joined several hundred union members who work for Lockheed Martin in Orlando, Fla., who walked out at the same time.

The two locals are covered by the same agreement.

Bill Shafar, president of UAW 766, said the workers held a rally Thursday morning and then began walking the picket line.

“We’ll establish normal strike teams for pickets of three shifts a day, 24 hours, seven days a week until we get some resolution,” Shafar said.

