Union authorizes strike at Denver Processing, JBS subsidiary

Members of the union representing workers at Denver Processing have voted to authorize an unfair labor practice strike against the company, a wholly owned subsidiary of JBS USA.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 said 97% of the union members voted Friday to authorize a strike in response to what union officials said is the company’s “ongoing illegal conduct at and away from the bargaining table.”

Workers at the plant in Denver process meat products for Kroger stores throughout the Southwest, including King Soopers and City Market stores in Colorado, Fry’s Food and Drug Stores in Arizona, and Ralphs Grocery Company in California.

The timing of any strike will be determined at a later date.

Members of UFCW Local 7 reached a tentative contract agreement with JBS at its flagship beef processing plant in Greeley in mid-April following a three-week strike over pay and working conditions.

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