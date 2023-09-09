Uninvolved driver struck by stolen vehicle being pursued by Adams County deputies

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A driver was injured after they were struck by a stolen vehicle that was being pursued by Adams County deputies.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said deputies were pursuing a stolen vehicle when the crash happened around 8:38 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of West 64th Avenue and Tennyson Street.

The suspect vehicle collided with an uninvolved vehicle, injuring the driver, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies tended to the driver, who was taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

The sheriff's office said the driver was arrested on multiple charges, but did not provide further details.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the department.