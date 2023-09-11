Underground fire in downtown Colorado Springs causes early shelter-in-place Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS — A shelter-in-place order was issued in Downtown Colorado Springs just before 3:00 a.m. on Monday, after reports of an underground fire in the 100 block of East Kiowa Street.

The fire could be seen coming from multiple manholes in the street, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD). Fire officials also said three people were evacuated from an apartment complex in the area but the fire has been put out.

An electrical outage was caused as a result of the fire and Colorado Springs Utilities is responding.

DUE TO THE POWER OUTAGES DOWNTOWN THE WORK SESSION WILL BE AT THE BLUE RIVER BOARDROOM AT COLORADO SPRINGS UTILITIES. The Blue River Boardroom is located on the 5th floor of the Plaza of the Rockies South Tower. — Colorado Springs City Council (@COSCityCouncil) September 11, 2023

Officials said several roads will remain closed between South Platte and Pikes Peak Avenue throughout the morning.

“We’re not sure of the cause what actually started it but we know that we had at least two vaults that ran in the alley way on Kiowa in between Nevada and Tejon. Those look like the two main areas of the origin of where the fire was coming out from,” said CSFD Lt. Aaron McConnellogue.

The parking garage near Kiowa and Nevada will be closed indefinitely due to this incident.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.