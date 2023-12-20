Undercover prostitution sting by Denver police snags investigator for metro DA’s office

An undercover prostitution sting by the Denver Police Department led to the arrest of an investigator in the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office last month, court records show.

Dan Danielson, 45, who is certified as a law enforcement officer by the state’s Peace Officer Training and Standards board, resigned from his job as an investigator in the district attorney’s office on Nov. 16, a day after the arrest.

Danielson is accused of driving his Ford Mustang up to an undercover Denver police officer who was posing as a sex worker at East 14th Avenue and Spruce Street on Nov. 15 and offering to pay the woman $40 in exchange for oral sex, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The undercover officer then gave a pre-arranged signal and other officers moved in and arrested Danielson, the affidavit says.

Danielson could not be reached for comment Tuesday and his attorney did not return a request for comment.

