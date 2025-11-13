U.S. to become most expensive country to raise a family over the next decade

DENVER — Childcare is one of the main costs that could make the United States the most expensive country to raise a family in globally.

By 2035, it will cost more than $82,000 a year to a raise a family in the United States, according to The Global Family Inflation Index recently released by Remitly. Today, that number is just under $56,000 — ranking 13th in the world.

Denver7 spoke with L Stevenson, a Denverite who is expecting a child soon. Along with the excitement, there’s a lot of anxiety because of cost.

“What, if after all this planning, it still wasn’t enough?,” Stevenson said. “You don’t know what health implications will be. And with the way health insurance is going, a lot of things aren’t covered like they’re used to be, or just aren’t covered as much. And so, with child healthcare, that scares me for them.”

According to the study, Ireland will closely trail the U.S. at $81,165, followed by Switzerland at $70,661, Netherlands at $54,185 and Canada at $52,247.

On top of childcare, healthcare is also expected to push the price of living in the U.S. even higher. The Global Family Inflation Index shows families can expect to pay $12,832 per person annually for coverage over the next decade.

The next costliest country for healthcare will be Switzerland at $11,138 per person annually, before there is a steep drop off to Luxembourg at $7,105.

Stevenson said their husband was recently laid off from his job in tech and their family is already stretching its margins to make ends meet in our current economy.