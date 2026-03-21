U.S. 6 in Golden closed after crash

U.S. 6 in Golden is closed after a Saturday morning crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

A post on X from the Jeffco Sheriff's Department said the road was closed in both directions after an accident involving a cement truck and a box truck caused a hazmat spill. The sheriff's department called the road closure "lengthy," urging drivers to choose other routes.

The road was closed at Johnson Road in Golden at Mile Point 274.65, CDOT's alert stated. CDOT cameras show what looks to be a vehicle on its side in the roadway.

The agency said to expect delays.

This story will be updated.