Two young sisters reported missing from Denver; last seen on Feb. 14

DENVER — Two sisters who were last seen together on Feb. 14 have been reported missing from the Denver area, according to a new Colorado Bureau of Investigation alert.

Aliceah Atencio, 15, and Kalisa Atencio, 17, may still be together, the alert reads. Both are Indigenous girls, with affiliations with the Rosebud Sioux Tribe.

Denver7

The girls have brown hair and brown eyes. Aliceah Atencio is described as standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. Kalisa Atencio is described as standing 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds.

No other details were available about their disappearance.

Anybody with information is asked to call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.